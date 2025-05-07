A 16-year-old girl has appeared in court admitting being involved in importing cannabis to the island and possessing it with intent to supply.
She appeared before magistrates recently but is too young to be named and will be sentenced in juvenile court on July 2.
They walked in the opposite direction when they saw the police car.
Police circled the area and then saw the teenagers again, which prompted them to hide when they saw officers.
Police searched them and cannabis was found in the waistband of the male’s trousers.
The girl had a Post Office delivery card in her possession, and checks showed that she had signed for a package.
A further search found an empty package at a Douglas address, which it was suspected the cannabis had been received in.
The drug was weighed at 140.7 grams, and valued by police at £2,814.
When interviewed, she refused to provide a pin code for two mobile phones.
A download of the girl’s phone produced evidence of her arranging to receive and collect the drugs.
She then said she was scared of the male who was with her, and that his boss in the UK had orchestrated the crime.
The girl said that she had been offered £400 on Snapchat to provide an address for a delivery.
She was represented in court by advocate Emily Brennan, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted.
The 18-year-male who was with the girl is being dealt with separately in the adult court.