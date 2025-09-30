A public consultation has begun into proposed changes to the law governing contempt of court.
The Contempt of Court Bill 2025 modernises existing law relating to contempt of court and reflects contemporary use of technology and social media. It sets out what constitutes contempt of court and the punishments that could be imposed where a judge determines a person to be in contempt.
Contempt of court is an act of disrespect, disobedience, or interference with the authority and proper functioning of a court or its judicial processes.
It can involve disregarding a court order, disrupting proceedings, or other behaviour that obstructs justice.
In addition, it covers publication of information that could jeopardise court cases. The Bill explicitly mentions material posted online, including on social media, to reflect the modern challenges faced by courts.
The draft Bill includes provision to make photography in court an offence.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘We want to modernise the law to reflect the changing nature of public discourse, which increasingly takes place online now.
‘The Contempt of Court Bill is designed to protect legal proceedings. The Bill also harmonises with other changes proposed within the Justice Reform (Amendment) Bill 2025, which is offered for consultation alongside the Contempt of Court Bill.
‘The Bill is currently at the consultation stage and we are keen to hear as many views as possible about the proposal before its contents are finalised.’
Under the Bill, someone found guilty of contempt of court could be jailed for six months or given an unlimited fine in a summary court case. In higher courts, the sentence could be two years’ custody. Additionally, the Bill sets out provisions that relate to contempt during tribunal proceedings.
To take part in the consultation on the Contempt of Court Bill and the Justice Reform (Amendment) Bill, go online to https://consult.gov.im/home-affairs/justice-reform-amend-and-contempt-of-court-bills/