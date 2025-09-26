Douglas law firm Simcocks is pleased to announce the admission of Emily Morton to the Isle of Man Bar.
Emily joined the Ridgeway Street practice as a trainee advocate in September 2022, having obtained her joint Masters of laws degree between the University of Dundee and CY Cergy Paris Université in France, focusing on international commercial law.
Since joining the firm, Emily has experienced working within various areas of law, having spent time in the litigation, corporate and commercial, property and private client departments. Her current role focuses primarily on property law.
Emily, was born and educated in Dumfries and Galloway, said: ‘I’m very grateful to everyone at Simcocks who has helped, guided and mentored me over the last three years.
‘I couldn’t have done it without their support and I really look forward to continue working alongside my fantastic colleagues, gaining more experience and putting my knowledge into practice for my clients.’
Phil Games, chief executive of Simcocks commented on the commission: ‘We are really proud of Emily’s achievements.
‘She has thrown herself into her work, studies, island life and has become a very valuable member of the Simcocks team, taking part in social and charity events with her trademark enthusiasm and energy.
‘I know she will be a dedicated, diligent and compassionate advocate.’
