Bus Vannin is due to announce its contingency plans should a threatened bus drivers’ strike take place this weekend.
Unite the Union has warned that 10 days of industrial action will begin this Saturday (February 21) in a dispute over premium rates of pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions.
Talks to try to avert a strike have been taking place this week between the drivers and the Department of Infrastructure via the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS).
Replying to an urgent question in Tynwald this week, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said his department remained open to negotiation.
Mr Crookall told Tynwald: ‘The department believed it had an agreement via MIRS that strike action would not take place until further talks has taken place in the week commencing February 23.
‘However, strike action was announced for February 21. In good faith, the department has constructively engaged in negotiations with Unite the Union, with a view to reaching an agreement on its call for enhanced pay.
‘The department remains committed to securing a reliable, efficient and cost-effective service for passengers and has tabled two offers both of which have been rejected by the union.
‘The department remains open to negotiations around these two offers.’
He said a further meeting was held with MIRS and the union on Tuesday, with ongoing talks taking place on Wednesday.
In his urgent question, Arbroy, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked what attempts had been made to avoid a bus drivers’ strike.
Drivers voted by a clear majority in December last year in favour of taking industrial action following negotiations over premium rates and the proposed modernisation of terms and conditions.
Mr Crookall told Tynwald: ‘The department appreciates the significant difficulties that strike action by Unite will bring to the public and remains committed to working with its staff to find a solution.
‘However, should the Unite industrial action continue, plans have been developed to support passengers and the community as best as we possibly can from Saturday.’
The Minister explained that discussions over premium rates had begun formally in late 2024 between drivers’ representatives and Bus Vannin management but options tabled had ‘fell short of the union’s demands and so the dispute was escalated to the DoI in May 2025.’
He said officers were working out just how how many drivers will be available and what services could operate if the strike does go ahead.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister asked why the DoI hasn’t considered going to independent arbitration to try to resolve the dispute.
Mr Crookall replied that he wasn’t sure the reason but that option may have been considered before he was appointed Minister.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked: ‘Does he think perhaps the change in leadership at the DoI coupled with the government’s proclivity for u-turning at the slightest whiff of pressure has perhaps given the union some renewed confidence to have another go at these negotiations?’
The Minister replied: ‘The member can think what he likes, or suggest what he likes.’