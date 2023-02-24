Daniel Luke Maguire, aged 27, of Glen Road, Laxey, has appeared in court charged with being drunk and disorderly.
He is also accused of resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on February 20.
The case was adjourned until March 7 at the request of defence advocate Paul Rodgers who said that police body-worn camera footage had been requested.
Bail was refused by magistrates as the latest offences are alleged to have been committed while Mr Maguire was on bail for other offences.