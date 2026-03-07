The Isle of Man Constabulary say they are aware of concern circulating on social media regarding a male whose behaviour has been described as ‘suspicious’.
However, the police have also confirmed that they have only received one report related to the concerns, which was reported on Friday, February 27.
Officers responded at the time and conducted a full search of the surrounding area, but no individual matching the description was located.
Police believe an image of the person connected to the report is currently being shared online.
However, they say no further reports have been made about this individual, or any other male acting in suspicious circumstances, since the February incident.
A spokesperson from the Constabulary commented: ‘The public are urged to report any suspicious activity that causes them concern at the time of the incident to enable a timely response and the best opportunity to locate the person and establish any criminality or vulnerability.
‘Clear video footage or captured images would assist them to identify any person subsequently reported.’