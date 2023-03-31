A company has been charged with having an untaxed vehicle.
St John’s Steel Services Limited sent a postal admission to the offence, however, magistrates ordered that a company representative must appear in court due to there being £2,770 in previous fines still outstanding.
Checks showed that the vehicle’s licence had expired in July 2022.
The driver told police that it was a company vehicle.
The court heard that the company, whose registered address is Mines Road in Foxdale, still had outstanding fines of £1,975 and £795.
Magistrates ruled that a representative of the company should appear in court, to deal with the fines, as well as the current offence.
The case was adjourned until April 20.