A company has been charged with having an untaxed vehicle.

St John’s Steel Services Limited sent a postal admission to the offence, however, magistrates ordered that a company representative must appear in court due to there being £2,770 in previous fines still outstanding.

The court heard that an employee of the company had been stopped by police on December 1 while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup, on New Castletown Road in Douglas.

Checks showed that the vehicle’s licence had expired in July 2022.

The driver told police that it was a company vehicle.

The court heard that the company, whose registered address is Mines Road in Foxdale, still had outstanding fines of £1,975 and £795.

Magistrates ruled that a representative of the company should appear in court, to deal with the fines, as well as the current offence.

The case was adjourned until April 20.