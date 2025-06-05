Directors have voted to wind up the company behind a controversial glamping site on the outskirts of Port Erin.
The move, made at an extraordinary general meeting of the Reayrt Vradda Glamping Ltd, was approved at a creditors’ meeting that followed straight afterwards.
Craig Mitchell, of CKM Consultants, has been appointed liquidator.
Some 20 creditors gathered at the meeting held on the fourth floor of Queen Victoria House on Victoria Street, Douglas, on Thursday morning.
The voluntary liquidation of the company came after director John Lovelady confirmed that it had insufficient access to funds to continue to trade and complete the works required.
Reayrt Vradda began work on the campsite on Ballafesson Road in 2021 after signing a lease with owners Port Erin Commissioners.
Its website advertised eight luxury glamping pods, eight large bell tents and a hardstanding area to accommodate up to 21 campervans and caravans.
But while some facilities had been constructed, much of the 10-acre site remains an uncompleted eyesore, with major groundworks left unfinished.
Liquidator Mr Mitchell said that the size of the company’s debts would not be known until all creditors had submitted their claims and proof of debt.
He said: ‘The first stage is fact finding to get as much information about the company’s financial position as possible. Then I will invite creditors to submit their claims within the liquidation.’
Port Erin Commissioners was given planning consent in May 2020 for the creation of a 30-glamping pod/cabin site with provision for camping and camper vans, erection of a welcome centre and detached toilet/shower facilities (20/00496/B).
It went on to petition the government to borrow £163,567 to fund infrastructure works on and around the site.
Commissioners clerk Jason Roberts attended Thursday’s creditors’ meeting.
The board of the local authority say they are committed to finding a ‘workable solution’ to the situation which ‘best protects the interests of the ratepayers’.
There were three members of staff at Reayrt Vradda Glamping who have now been made redundant, left the company or have resigned.
The company’s original business plan was to have eight luxury glamping pods followed by 10 standard pods in the first year with a further 10 pods in year two.
Sales of £300,000 were forecast by the end of the first financial year rising to £600,000 by the end of year three.
Glamping pods and chalets were offered as an investment opportunity, priced at £60,000 and £90,000 respectively, with the prospect of potential returns of 10-12%.
Customers who have signed up for pods have been querying where they will be left when the company is wound up.
Commissioners board members toured the site last September when they said they were impressed with progress made.
Ratepayers have been asking what additional costs have been incurred by the local authority and what oversight was carried out on the project.