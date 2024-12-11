A father of 13 who is accused of being involved in importing cocaine to the island has been refused bail and remanded at the prison.
Adrian Larcombe, from Nottingham, has appeared in court previously pleading not guilty to the charge, which is alleged to involve nearly a kilo of the class A drug.
On Tuesday, December 10, the 58-year-old’s daughter put forward a surety bond of £10,000 in an effort to see her father granted bail back to the UK.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood refused the application and remanded Mr Larcombe at the Isle of Man Prison.
He is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 21, where he will then face a trial on a later date.
The cocaine was found hidden in a mini-fridge, sent to a woman in Laxey in September last year.
It was intercepted by police and found to contain 994.9 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £99,490.
Mr Larcombe, who lives at Godfrey Street in Netherfield, is accused of being involved in arranging to send the fridge to the island.
His defence advocate David Reynolds told the court that his client was in poor health, that it was likely to be some time before any trial would take place, and his family would have difficulties visiting him here.
The defendant’s daughter appeared in court via video link from the UK and offered to put up the surety bond of £10,000.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood refused bail, citing grounds that the defendant may fail to surrender or commit further offences if he was released.