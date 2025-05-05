He pleaded guilty to sending a message with intent to cause harm to another.
A second charge of conduct amounting to harassment, was withdrawn.
Pearson will be sentenced on May 20 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was issued with a Police Information Notice (PIN) on April 28, in relation to unwanted contact with a woman.
These are sometimes issued as an initial warning notice to individuals, where there have been allegations of harassment.
However, just hours after receiving the notice, Pearson posted on an island-centered Facebook group with more than 15,000 members.
His public post said: ‘How do I report a childminder for abusing kids?’ and also added the woman’s name to the Facebook post.
Pearson, who lives at Thomas Keig Road, was subsequently arrested, and when interviewed by police, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon asked the court to consider the imposition of a restraining order.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who asked the court to consider dealing with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that she felt that she may be assisted by input from probation services before sentencing.
The Deputy High Bailiff also said that she did not currently have enough information to progress a restraining order.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.