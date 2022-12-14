Joshua David Gray, aged 32, care of the prison, this week appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of gross indecency with or towards a person under 16, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
The case is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 7 and was due for mention only on Tuesday (December 13).
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.