Paul Fielding appeared before magistrates earlier this month, pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
The 41-year-old has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
He was initially arrested in relation to other matters, but his mobile phone was seized.
The phone was analysed and numerous messages were found using drug terminology, and linking the defendant to the supply of cannabis, between May 20 in 2024 and April 23, 2025.
Fielding was interviewed and admitted supplying the drug, but claimed he had only sold it to friends to help them out when they were short of cannabis.
Mr Kane said that the prosecution did not accept that he had only been supplying the drug to friends, saying: ‘These were classic street level cannabis deals.’
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing, and that it should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, bearing in mind the length of time the defendant had been drug dealing.
Fielding was represented in court by advocate Lawrie Gelling, who agreed that the case would have to go to the higher court.
Ms Gelling said that a basis of plea may be submitted before sentencing, and that a probation report would be requested.
Mr Kane said that if the basis was that Fielding was only dealing to friends, then a Newton hearing may be needed as that would not be accepted.
Bail was granted.