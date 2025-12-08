The former James Caine carpet warehouse is the latest building being reduced to rubble to make way for the Westmoreland Village scheme.
Demolition contractors CCJ Group are making steady work on clearing the site.
The former Antiques Centre on Demesne Road was taken down last month.
Two detached homes on Westmoreland Road have been flattened as has the one-time Quickfit car repair centre.
And this week it was the turn of the former James Caine flooring and furniture shop next door which had already had its windows removed ahead of full demolition.
James Caine Ltd closed at the end of March after being in business since 1885.
The company announced in January: ‘After 140 years of service, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of James Caine Limited, effective March 31, 2025.
‘Founded in 1885, we’ve had the honour of being part of countless memories, milestones, and communities over the years. While this decision has not been easy, we are proud of all we’ve accomplished together.’
Manx Development Corporation, an arm’s length government-owned company set up to revitalise brownfield sites, has spent more than £2m buying up property to make way for Westmoreland Village scheme.
Despite demolition now getting under way, MDC still doesn’t own the whole of the site.
The Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic on Westmoreland Road have not agreed to sell up.
Bordered by Demesne Road and Westmoreland Road, the Westmoreland Village scheme will comprise 133 new homes split across apartments, town houses, small blocks of flats and a senior living block.
MDC’s application was approved for a second time by the planning committee in May despite continuing concerns about parking, landownership and affordable housing.