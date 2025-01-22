Leo Craig Dale stood on a chair and used a bar from a food trolley to cause £5,879 worth of damage.
He has since finished the sentence he was serving, but appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, January 21.
Dale admitted property damage and was sentenced to seven months custody, suspended for two years, and also ordered to pay £2,000 compensation and £50 prosecution costs.
The 35-year-old will also be under a supervision order for two years.
We previously reported that, on February 26, Dale walked from his cell at the prison, carrying a chair.
He then stood on it and repeatedly hit a CCTV camera with an implement, said to be a bar from a food trolley.
Dale then moved to the next camera and did the same again.
He was interviewed and said that he had been struggling with his mental health and claimed that a prison officer had told him: ‘You need to smash something up to get noticed.’
The court heard that Dale has 22 previous convictions, involving 55 offences, and is on licence until October.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a high risk of reoffending and medium risk of harm to others but said that further custody would hinder progress.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that his client had been serving a 39-month sentence at the time, and a probation report had been ordered in the hope that it could recommend an option which would allow Dale the chance to start paying compensation.
Mr Reynolds handed in a letter offering the defendant employment and said that his client had already worked a couple of hours.
The advocate said that Dale had taken the prison officer’s comment literally, and that he had been going through a difficult time.
Mr Reynolds said that his client had previous alcohol and drug issues and had received an additional 24 days in prison for drinking hand sanitizer, but had since taken a health and hygiene course and had been going to the gym.
‘For the first time in many years, he appears to be on a far more positive track,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Clearly this is a significant incident.
‘The cameras are there for the safety of prisoners and officers, and your behaviour puts them at risk.
‘Your mental health was not good at the time, and you did it to get attention.
‘I imagine it was a flippant comment by the prison officer, and you have taken it literally.’
Dale, whose address was given as Janet's Corner in Castletown, will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £20 per week.