A 38-year-old woman who was remanded in custody after breaching her bail conditions has now been granted bail.
Leanne Bannon, previously known as McKeeman, had been remanded at the prison following a hearing earlier this month, when concerns were raised over her bail address.
Ms Bannon has denied charges of driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, and speeding. The offences are alleged to have been committed on June 8, 2024.
At the earlier hearing, the court was told that Ms Bannon’s bail conditions required her to live at an address on Cronk Y Berry Avenue in Douglas. However, when police attended the property, she was not there.
The occupant of the address told officers she did not know Ms Bannon, but said she did know a Leanne McKeeman, although she did not live at the property.
Ms Bannon appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on December 9 and denied breaching her bail conditions. She claimed the occupant of the address suffered from dementia.
Bail was refused and she was remanded in custody.
However, at a further court hearing on December 16, Ms Bannon was granted bail after a new address was put forward.
The court heard that Close Cowley in Douglas had been proposed as her bail address and was approved.
Ms Bannon remains due to face a trial in summary court on January 9.