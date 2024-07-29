A Bury woman has been granted bail after her family put up a surety bond of £20,000.
Kelsey Peers had previously been remanded at the Isle of Man Prison after being arrested at the Sea Terminal on July 12.
The 23-year-old is charged with importing 28 grams of cocaine to the island and is yet to enter a plea.
It is alleged that Ms Peers was travelling with a male, who is currently on police bail.
Police arrested her and she was taken to Noble’s Hospital, where it is alleged that the drug was found in a package hidden inside her body.
The cocaine has been valued at between £2,800 and £4,000, depending on how it may have been cut with other substances.
Ms Peers, of Crescent Road, was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for an adjournment until August 15.
Ms Myerscough submitted a bail application, initially saying that the defendant’s grandmother was prepared to put up a surety of £10,000.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane opposed bail.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she would be more likely to consider bail if a higher surety was offered.
A surety of £20,000 was then put forward and bail will be granted as soon as the funds are received.
Ms Peers will be granted bail with conditions to reside at an address in Manchester, not to apply for a passport, and not to contact the male she allegedly travelled with.