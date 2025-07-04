A security officer who admitted bringing cannabis into the custody suite at the Isle of Man Courts of Justice has avoided an immediate jail term.
Dylan Whittaker, 25, of Victoria Crescent in Douglas, had pleaded guilty to offences of introducing articles, namely cannabis, into an institution, as well as possessing the class B drug.
Sentencing him at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, Deemster Graeme Cook told him he was fortunate not to have been facing further charges.
‘I’m going to take a fairly lenient view today,’ said the Deemster as he handed down an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months with 12 months’ supervision.
Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court that Whittaker had been employed by Bidvest Noonan at the time, and was responsible for transporting prisoners from court, prison and police custody.
Concerns had been raised by colleagues in July last year about his interaction with prison detainees outside of work.
They informed the head of operations at Bidvest Noonan who called in the police.
When officers arrived at the custody suite in the courthouse on July 23, Whittaker was in the kitchen.
He was asked if he had anything on him and replied: ‘Not on me, but in my bag.’
Two wraps of the drug were found, weighing five grams and 0.6 grams, valued at £100 and £12 respectively.
Whittaker, who lived in Douglas, was subsequently arrested and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement, saying the drug was his own personal use.
The court heard he had no previous convictions and had entered guilty pleas at an early opportunity.
Deemster Cook said: ‘There should be more charges but I can’t go behind these charges.’
The Deputy High Bailiff’s court had previously heard that a note had been seized, which appeared to have two people’s writing on it, but no further action had been taken over this.