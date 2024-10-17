A 42-year-old prison inmate has appeared in court accused of trying to smuggling cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA into the prison.
Scott Eric Carbutt is charged with three counts of attempting to introduce drugs to the Isle of Man Prison on May 8.
He is also accused of possessing the three drugs with intent to supply and smuggling a phone card into the prison.
The three offences of introducing drugs to the prison can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Carbutt was performing gardening duties at the prison on the date in question.
He went to the toilet a number of times, saying he had stomach problems.
When being returned to the prison, he was put in a holding cell, which is checked beforehand and after a prisoner has left it.
However, after he left the cell, it is alleged that a jumper was found, scrunched up, which contained 26.6 grams of MDMA, 3.27 grams of cocaine, and 13.61 grams of ketamine, as well as two Manx Telecom SIM cards.
Carbutt was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Alexander submitted that all matters should be committed to the higher court.
Defence advocate David Reynolds agreed that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed on November 21.