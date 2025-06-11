A visiting American TT fan has been fined £450 for obstructing a drug search.
Blake Edward Smith, from Lakeside, Arizona, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, June 10.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Smith was spoken to by police outside Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade, on June 10 at 1.10am.
However, as they tried to put handcuffs on him, he broke free and tried to run off towards the Sea Terminal.
Smith was tackled to the ground, then kicked out and flailed his arms.
Police used Pava spray to restrain him, but he continued to kick out and push officers.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Smith said: ‘It was a terrible misunderstanding.
‘I lost my footing. I was startled. I dislocated my shoulder and was trying to get it back in.’
Mr Kane said that he would not be applying for an exclusion order banning the defendant from the island
Smith was represented in court by duty advocate James Peterson, who said that his client was a big bike enthusiast and was visiting the island on holiday, having wanted to come here since he was a young man.
The advocate reiterated that Smith said he had injured his shoulder when he was on the ground, and this had been the reason for him flailing around.
Mr Peterson asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty, and said that Smith could pay any fine immediately.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘As a visitor to this island, to behave in the way you did is absolutely disgraceful.’