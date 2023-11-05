A Peel teenager has admitted drug-dealing and money laundering.
Christos Andrea was arrested after cannabis, cocaine and cash were found at his home.
The 17-year-old will be sentenced on December 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police executed a search warrant at Andrea’s home at Peveril Road in Peel, on June 29 at 8.25am.
He was asleep at the property at the time and a search of his bedroom found cash totalling £1,205.
Eight wraps of cannabis were found, weighing a total of 9.6 grams, which police valued at £196.
One gram of cocaine was found, valued by police at £100.
He was subsequently arrested and said: ‘I’ve been asked to stash stuff cos I owe so much money.
‘It’s not my money. I’m gonna get stabbed cos of this.’
An analysis of his mobile phone later uncovered evidence of him selling cannabis.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, Andrea pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cocaine, and possessing criminal property, namely £1,205 in cash.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the case would have been suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing, but a confiscation order for the money could only be made at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, so it would have to be committed to the higher court.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers agreed that the case was suitable for the lower court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates agreed that they would have accepted jurisdiction but for the necessity for a confiscation order, and this will mean that the sentencing Deemster at the Court of General Gaol Delivery will be limited to summary court sentencing powers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of a report.