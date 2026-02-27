A Peel man has been fined £600 for possessing £10 worth of cocaine.
David Proctor, 36, of Mona Street, was arrested outside Jaks Bar on February 6.
Police were called to the Loch Promenade pub after a report of a disturbance at 1.15am.
Proctor was outside and was described as shouting and swearing.
A search found 0.1 grams of the class A drug.
Proctor was said to be still paying a fine from October 2024, for possessing cocaine and disorderly conduct on licensed premises.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered prosecution costs of £125 and the defendant will pay at a rate of £150 per month.