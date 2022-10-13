Jail for man who stole £9k worth of electronic goods
A 21-year-old man who broke into a Strand Street shop and stole £9,410 worth of goods has been jailed for 30 weeks.
Alexander Brett Kinrade smashed a window at Gadget Mann after failing to open the door using a knife, and then stole various items.
He also used a guitar to smash open cabinets, causing more than £6,000 worth of damage.
Kinrade later destroyed some of the stolen goods and burned his clothes in a field.
We previously reported how at 4.30am on August 3, CCTV footage showed Kinrade sitting on a bench outside Gadget Mann.
At 4.35am, he was seen on the footage kicking the window and door, trying to gain entry.
He was unsuccessful but then pulled something from his trousers and began trying to force open the door with it.
Despite multiple attempts he still couldn’t get in, so he went to the side window and smashed it.
The alarm went off as Kinrade went inside and took a number of items and caused significant damage to cabinets.
One cabinet was smashed using a guitar.
Kinrade then left with a bag of items.
However, at 5.05am, while the alarm was still going off, he was seen on the footage returning and taking more items as well as the cash till drawer.
Kinrade discarded the drawer outside the Manx Museum, after taking the £15 which was in it.
He also later destroyed a Macbook and phones in a field in Willaston and burned the clothes he had been wearing.
Some of the items however, were said to have been sold.
A search warrant was executed at Kinrade’s home at Keppel Road in Douglas on August 10 after information was received, but none of the items were found there.
Kinrade later admitted he had been using a knife to try to force the door open and said he carried it for protection.
During a police interview, he admitted the burglary and said he had been at a friend’s house smoking weed and had taken some valium.
He said he had then gone for a walk to Strand Street but had not planned the burglary.
The total loss to Gadget Mann was said to be £16,285.
In court, Kinrade pleaded guilty to burglary and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘It is quite shocking I accept. Against that, within the probation report we have positives, his engagement with Motiv8 and motivation to change.
‘Mr Kinrade has no real rationale. He was out of his mind, given the amount of valium he’d taken.
‘His abuse of valium led to deficiencies in his thought process.
‘To his credit he is engaging with Motiv8, doing what he needs to do to stay away from valium.’
Mr Wood said that Kinrade’s mother was in court to support him and that he also had the support of his employer.
The advocate continued: ‘Sending him to prison isn’t going to do anyone any good.
‘It wouldn’t be for a particularly lengthy time. He’d do half of it and then he comes out without having any engagement with anyone to support him.’
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Kinrade, who lives at Keppel Road: ‘It must have been difficult for your mother to sit there hearing the chaos you caused in Gadget Mann.
‘Drug use had a very negative impact on you that night.’
Mr Brooks said that if it were not for Kinrade’s guilty pleas, he would have most likely been sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, such was the seriousness of the offences.
The Deputy High Bailiff said that his summary court powers limited him to making a maximum award of compensation of £5,000 but in light of the immediate custodial sentence, and the likelihood of Kinrade now losing his employment, he was making no order for compensation or prosecution costs.