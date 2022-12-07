A 20-year-old labourer has been given a two-year conditional discharge for possessing cannabis.
Christian Louis Callister admitted the offence after being caught with £105-worth of the drug.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Callister on September 1 at 11pm while he was driving a Honda Civic on Main Road in Glen Maye, due to the manner of his driving.
When officers spoke to him, they reported a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
A search of the vehicle found a grinder and two amounts of cannabis, weighing 0.38 grams and 4.92 grams, which police valued at £7.60 and £98.40 respectively.
A drug wipe test proved negative when Callister was tested for drug-driving.
He later attended a voluntary interview and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that this was his first offence.
The advocate said that Callister used cannabis for back pain but now intended to make an appointment with his GP.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Callister, who lives at Park Close, Glen Vine, to pay £50 prosecution costs by January 3.