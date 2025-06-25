Jason Norman Harry McNulty was arrested after police intercepted a package containing 517.3 grams of the class B drug.
He’ll be sentenced in summary court on July 31.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were at the Isle of Man Post Office sorting office on March 5, examining inbound parcels.
No person of that name could be located at the address.
The package was x-rayed, and a large lump of organic matter was found.
When opened, police found 517.3 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £10,346.
A controlled delivery was made at the address and a number of people were arrested, but McNulty, of Lord Street, was not present.
However, further enquiries led to his arrest.
He was interviewed and denied any knowledge of the cannabis, claiming he had been in an on and off relationship with someone at the address.
A phone analysis showed a number of photos of a large amount of cannabis, and a tracking number for the package which was intercepted.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, saying that aggravating factors were, the use of someone else’s address, and concealment of the recipient.
Defence advocate Paul Glover submitted that the case could remain in summary court for sentencing.
Mr Glover said that cases with similar weights of cannabis had been dealt with in the lower court, and that his client had entered an early guilty plea.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and bail continues.