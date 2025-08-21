A 29-year-old Port Erin man, accused of rape, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously denied indecently assaulting a child.
The man, who can’t be named unless convicted, due to Manx anonymity laws, is yet to enter pleas to the rape allegation, as well as inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
Those two allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015 and allegedly involve an indecent act.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate James Peterson and will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues.