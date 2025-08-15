The British Isles have been experiencing their fourth heatwave of the summer with fine weather also washing over the Isle of Man.
That means many people are flocking to the coast again this month with temperatures comfortably in the early 20s with plenty of sunshine.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has been carrying out bathing water quality tests every month during the summer.
The latest results for August have now been published and bathing water monitoring for the month has shown Peel remains the problem area when it comes to bacteria.
Testing took place in coastal areas across the island on August 4 with the results published this week.
Areas are classed as ‘excellent’ ‘good’ or fail to meet the minimum standard.
Peel and Fenella beaches have once again fallen foul of the testing despite being hugely popular locations,
Peel tested well above the acceptable levels for both E coli and intestinal enterococci (IE) – an indication of fecal matter being present in the water.
Fenella fared slightly better with E coli levels within the ‘good’ range but falling below minimum standards for IE.
The good news for Peel though is that work has officially begun on the town’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility.
At the moment, the untreated waste is discharged into the sea east off the breakwater which is causing the problems. Completion of the facility is expected by 2028, with screening facilities operational by late 2026 and full treatment by 2027.
Derbyhaven has excellent bathing water with both E coli and IE well above the minimum standards.
Both Douglas Broadway and Summerhill fare very well with excellent bathing water. E coli presence is slightly higher than at Douglas Broadway but both areas are within the ‘excellent’ range.Port Skillion, also in Douglas, remains in the ‘excellent’ range for both bacterias.
Fishers Hill at Gansey is comfortable in the ‘excellent’ range for E coli but is only classed as ‘good’ for IE.
However, Laxey - also a very popular bathing spot – is well within the excellent range for both.
Port Grenaugh and Port Soderick, close to each other on the east coast – are both within the ‘excellent’ range.
Port Lewaigue, near Ramsey, is well within the ‘excellent' range for E coli but only just within the ‘excellent' range for IE.
The final monthly testing for the summer period will take place on September 2.
Officially, there are eight designated bathing areas which all met top quality standards in 2024.
But three non-designated but popular bathing areas failed to reach even the minimum standard. Douglas Summerhill, Peel and Fenella all failed to meet the standards.
As well as the sewage treatment facilities in an area, water quality can be affected by weather. If it rains it means more polluted water can drain into the coastal seas.