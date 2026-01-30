A 43-year-old man who punched a first-contact officer at police headquarters reception has admitted common assault.
James Anthony Eagers will be sentenced on March 17 after a probation report is prepared.
Eagers, of Lord Street, Douglas, went to police headquarters on November 10.
He said he wanted to report a case of medical neglect, but was told it was not a criminal matter.
Eagers left, but then returned and started reading out an article from his phone.
He was again told it was not a criminal matter, but then punched the officer on the side of the face.
When interviewed Eagers claimed his life was in danger, and he had researched the matter using AI.
Bail has been granted.