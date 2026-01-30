A 52-year-old man who punched a member of the door security team at Wetherspoons has been put on probation for a year.
Hristo Stoyanov had fallen asleep in the pub, then got angry when he was asked to leave the premises.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also issued a six-month licensing ban, prohibiting the defendant from entering licensed premises, or purchasing or being sold alcohol.
The offence was committed on December 7 at the Regent Street pub.
Stoyanov fell asleep after he had been drinking, and when asked to leave, punched one of the security staff in the face. He was restrained on the floor as he struggled, and police were called.
In court, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on licensed premises.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as the most appropriate penalty.
The report said that further work could be done regarding Stoyanov’s alcohol consumption.
Stoyanov, who lives at Empire Terrace in Douglas, was said to have been unemployed since 2019, but was searching for work.
Ms Shimmin said that her client accepted the facts, and that once he had been released from custody after the incident, had gone back to the bar to apologise to the staff.
The advocate said that Stoyanov had now not drunk for nine weeks and would not argue against a licensing ban as he felt it may assist him.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a medium risk of reoffending and of harm to the public.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You are fortunate no lasting injury was caused to the member of door staff.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.