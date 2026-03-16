Samuel Martin Thomas Reilly, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested after police examined a phone belonging to another defendant.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that evidence had been found showing that Reilly was a regular street drug dealer, and had engaged in selling, not just to close friends and associates.
Messages had been found on Snapchat and Telegram, and Mr Kane said that there had also been allegations of enforcement, with implied threats of violence to get debts paid.
Reilly was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood and will be sentenced in summary court on April 14, after a probation report has been prepared.
Bail continues.