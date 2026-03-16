A man who was released from prison early has been sent back to jail after a syringe containing cocaine was found at his bail hostel.
Craig Phillip Teare admitted possessing the class A drug and stealing £1,821 worth of perfume from Boots.
The 39-year-old also pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching the terms of his early release licence.
Magistrates sentenced Teare to 10 weeks’ custody for the cocaine possession and theft, and also suspended his licence for 16 weeks, bringing his total sentence to 26 weeks.
Teare was originally jailed in August 2024 for two years and nine months after sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a bus. The incident happened when he boarded the same bus as the victim and initially asked her if she wanted to buy cocaine.
He was released from prison in September 2025, but then had his licence suspended for four months after breaching the terms in October 2025, by failing to live at the probation accommodation and possessing cocaine.
He was released again on February 20, but on March 3, Teare was arrested after he was seen shoplifting in Boots chemist in Douglas, by a member of the public.
They arrested him at the bail hostel Tromode House, and found a syringe containing cocaine.
Teare told officers: ‘I’ve had three shots of cocaine. I would have had a fourth if you hadn’t shown up.’
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client suffered from mental health issues and handed in a letter from Teare to the court.
Ms Gelling said that the defendant had been on a downward spiral since his release and had relapsed into drug and alcohol use.