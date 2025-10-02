A 35-year-old Douglas man has admitted breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Order.
Carl James Druggan, of Derby Road, sent a message to a woman saying: ‘I’ll rain pain on you.’
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Druggan was issued with the Domestic Abuse Protection Order in April, prohibiting him from contacting the woman.
However, on August 31, she told police that she had been receiving numerous text messages and calls from the defendant.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place in summary court on October 28.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that more details of the messages would need to be provided before sentencing.
Bail continues.