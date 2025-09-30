Jake Mortimer, of Brookfield Avenue, was arrested after police found 1.3 grams of the drug in a car that he was a passenger in on August 27.
The vehicle had been stopped at West Quay in Ramsey, with a tub containing the cannabis in a glove box.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan submitted a letter from 25-year-old Mortimer to the court.
She said that her client was looking at getting a prescription for cannabis, for the reasons set out in his letter.
Ms Brennan said that he had been using it to self-medicate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay prosecution costs of £125.