A 37-year-old man has been fined £500 for threatening behaviour outside the Heron pub in Anagh Coar.
Jacob Boruch Raby previously denied being drunk and disorderly.
However, he recently entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of threatening behaviour.
Police were called to the Heron on September 27 after a report of a disturbance.
Raby, who lives at Murray’s Road in Douglas, was outside, and was told by police to remain there while they made their enquiries.
However, he swore and tried to push past them.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had been waiting for a taxi to go home, and said he wasn’t drunk.
Raby was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.