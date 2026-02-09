Jackson Paul had been found guilty of the offence following a trial last year but he successfully appealed against conviction and a retrial was ordered.
Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC delivered the ruling last month following a hearing where he sat alongside judges Pratt KC and Farrell KC.
Judge Cross expressed his wish for the retrial to take place as soon as possible.
Reporting restrictions mean the reasons for the decision to quash the conviction cannot be reported.
During a short hearing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Monday, Deemster Graeme Cook set the date of the trial for September 2 this year which will be conducted by Deemster Bernard Richmond.
However, the date is still subject to witness availability and could be changed.
In the meantime Paul, of Palace Road, Douglas, is in the process of applying for a temporary advocate licence for a barrister to represent him. He made no application for bail and he has been remanded in custody.
The death by dangerous driving offence is alleged to have been committed on February 25, 2024 at Harbour Road in Onchan, while Mr Paul was driving a BMW.
Jordan Thomas, aged 29, sustained fatal injuries following the incident.
After quashing the conviction, Judge Cross also issued a stern warning to members of the public not to comment on the case.
He said: ‘It is important the next trial must be unencumbered and not face difficulties for the court to assemble a jury untouched by reading social media posts relating to the case.
‘If there is any member of the public who engages in material which is contemptuous, I will not hesitate to take action against them.’