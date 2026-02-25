Jason Daniel Claude Smithies was arrested after police seized two packages at the Post Office sorting office on November 17 and December 5.
The packages had been identified as suspicious by police sniffer dogs and were each found to contain 3.5 kilos of the class B drug.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Thirty-one-year-old Mr Smithies, of Alder Road, was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil, who agreed that her client should be committed to the higher court.
Committal proceedings will be held on April 21.
Bail continues.