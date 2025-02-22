Deacon MacLaren appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to the offence, and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police spoke to the defendant on October 13, while he was in a Vauxhall Corsa, at Waterloo Road in Ramsey.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the vehicle and MacLaren told officers that the drug was in his rucksack.
Police found three separate amounts, 3.8 grams, 0.6 grams, and 0.3 grams of the drug, totalling 4.7 grams, which they valued at £94.
MacLaren, who lives at Ballajora Hill, made full admissions in a police interview on November 11.
The court heard that he has a caution for a similar offence in 2022.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, as well as his lack of previous convictions, and co-operation with the police.
The advocate said that it was a straightforward matter and asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Magistrates ordered MacLaren to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.