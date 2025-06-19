The Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team say the crossing’s pedestrian light head has been ‘severely damaged’ in the incident.
A spokesperson said: ‘It would appear that this damage was caused by a motor vehicle colliding with it.
‘The damage was discovered and reported on Wednesday (June 18) at about 2.40pm.
‘A report has subsequently been made to the police at Ramsey.
‘Anyone with any information about how this damage was caused is asked to either contact highway services on 850000, or the police at Ramsey on 812234.
‘The crossing will remain inoperative until repairs are completed, which due to logistical constraints is likely to be early next week.’