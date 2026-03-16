A red Mazda 2 was parked just outside the Island chip shop on Bucks Road when it was struck by another car, causing significant damage to its front end and bonnet.
The incident took place some time between 8.15pm on Thursday March 12 and 6am on Friday morning.
Mr Williamson asked for witnesses to come forward who may have seen the collision or have CCTV/dashcam footage.
If anyone has information, they can contact him on 454669 or the police on 631212.
A police spokesperson confirmed the matter is currently under investigation, and so they are unable to comment further.