A man who was released from prison early has been recalled after breaching his licence terms.
Anthony Kevin Wiseman was originally jailed for 16 months in September 2021, for affray and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
The 25-year-old was released early from that sentence, but in May 2022 breached the terms of that release.
Wiseman left the island without permission, stayed overnight at an unapproved address, and admitted using cannabis, which all put him in breach of the terms.
In July 2022 an arrest warrant was issued for Wiseman as it was believed he had fled the island.
On Tuesday, November 21, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood suspended the licence and recalled him to prison for three months.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that his client had complied with the terms for a month and had then been open about the breaches.
Mr Reynolds said Wiseman had stayed at a hotel in relation to one of the breaches, and had not realised the seriousness of his actions.
The advocate said that Wiseman, who lives at Newtown Estate in Santon, had told probation about his cannabis use and had left the island when his daughter was ill in the UK.
The Deputy High Bailiff told the defendant: ‘The breaches are cumulative rather than serious, although leaving the island is obviously a significant breach.
‘It does tend to indicate you had little regard for the terms of the licence.’