A 46-year-old man has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Andrew Peter Crellin confessed to deleting his internet history, which he is prohibited from doing under the order.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing and will appear there on June 13.
In March, Crellin, who is living at probation accommodation Tromode House, was sentenced to 14 months’ custody, suspended for two years and given the prevention order.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick said that the breach of the order had been committed between March 7 and April 7.
Crellin was alleged to have been involved in sexual activity with another resident at the probation accommodation.
He was arrested and his devices were seized.
An analysis showed that he had deleted 188 items, including contacts, files, and his internet history.
Some deleted items were recovered and were said to be Tik Tok messages, saying ‘Delete, Delete’, ‘I miss you so much’, and ‘Oh ok, I will just have a play then.’
Crellin was interviewed and said he had started talking to the other resident on Facebook messenger and had had a sexual encounter with them at their home.
He said he had deleted items mistakenly, as he was aware it was a breach of the order to do so but claimed that he could only recall deleting games.
He then admitted that his internet history would have shown pornography, so he said he would have been ashamed.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues.