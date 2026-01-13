Adam Alan Cowin, 40, appeared in court recently, pleading guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, careless driving, driving while unfit, and having no driving licence or insurance.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that, on September 5 at 3.45pm, a woman received a notification from an online application, that someone was at her front door.
She recognised the man as Cowin, and he appeared to be holding something which at first looked like a knife.
The same day, another woman in that area received a phone call telling her that her car had been stolen.
She looked outside and her BMW was gone.
Nearby, at Gladstone Avenue, were an ambulance and police officers, with her car in the middle of the road.
A witness said that, at 4pm, they had seen Cowin driving the BMW into another vehicle.
He then reversed and tried to drive forward, but hit construction barriers.
He was said to be slouched over the steering wheel, slurring his words, and with pupils like ‘pin points’.
Ambulance staff said that he appeared to be ‘away with the fairies’.
When searched, a steel spoon was found in his pocket.
A medical examiner later assessed him as being unfit to drive through drugs.
When cautioned, Cowin replied: ‘Load of s****’
The court heard that he only held a provisional driving licence which had expired in January 2024.
Appearing in court on January 6, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, Cowin, whose last address was Bircham Avenue Close, was represented by advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover said that a psychiatric report was being prepared.
The case was adjourned until February 3, with Cowin remanded in custody.