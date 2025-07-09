Patrick Joseph O’Neill appeared in court recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that O’Neill was outside the Gaiety Theatre on May 31, at 11pm.
Police were dealing with an unrelated incident, but O’Neill was said to have been using derogatory words and swearing.
The 54-year-old was told to leave the area and initially appeared to have been complying.
However, he then returned and started recording the incident on his phone.
He was warned by police, and people with him ushered him away.
However, he carried on encroaching on the situation and was subsequently arrested.
O’Neill then refused to put his arms behind his back or to get on the ground.
He said: ‘I was not drunk. All I was doing was filming the incident.’
The defendant, who lives at Springfield Terrace, was represented in court by duty advocate James Peterson.
The advocate said: ‘Mr O’Neill accepts he obstructed police. He had two pints and a bottle, so alcohol was on board.
‘He apologises for his actions. There’s no excuse for the way he behaved.’
Mr Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty, asking for 30 days to pay it.
The advocate added that O’Neill’s last dealings with the police were 30 years ago, so the offence could be treated as a blip.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It would seem you were given multiple opportunities to move away and stop filming.
‘You didn’t take them and find yourself in court.’
O’Neill was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.