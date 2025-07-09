The Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass are set to join forces for their annual Gala Concert with special guests Skeealyn Vannin.
The much-anticipated event will take place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 12, and will feature a ‘vibrant and varied musical programme to suit all tastes’.
The concert marks a rare opportunity to watch Skeealyn Vannin, from the Platform School of Dance, before they jet off to represent the Isle of Man at the prestigious Lorient Interceltic Festival in France next month.
Amongst their repertoire, The Manx Youth Band will showcase ‘I, Daedalus’, a piece inspired by the mythological Greek inventor.
The band impressed judges with this composition earlier this year, earning sixth place in their division at the North West Regional Brass Band Championships in Blackpool.
The Manx Concert Brass will also perform ‘Centaur’, the rousing march that earned them top honours at the Manx Music Festival before they continued their winning streak at the Whit Friday band contests in Saddleworth last month, where they took first place in their section.
The evening will include individual performances by each group featuring music from stage and screen, and pieces from artists such as Michael Buble and Leonard Cohen, before culminating in a massed-band finale.
A spokesperson from the Manx Concert Brass commented: ‘With a programme brimming with local talent and award-winning performances, it’s a night not to be missed!’
Tickets are priced at £17.50, with concessions at £15, and £5 for under-16s. They are available from the Villa Gaiety box office, by calling 600555, at the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal, or online at villagaiety.com.
Concertgoers can also take advantage of a special discount when purchasing tickets for both the Gala Concert and the Manx Last Night of the Proms, which takes place at the Gaiety Theatre on September 27.