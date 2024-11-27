A drink-driver who was convicted after a trial has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for three years.
Farrell Iveagh was also ordered to pay £1,350 for the prosecution costs of the trial.
The 42-year-old appeared before magistrates on Thursday, November 14, and was also ordered to take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of his ban.
The court heard that Iveagh had failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 82, more than double the legal limit of 35, on February 4.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
Mr Rodgers said that a different advocate had represented the defendant at the trial, and Iveagh intended to appeal against his conviction.
A probation report said that Iveagh had his own construction and joinery business, which relied on him being able to drive.
He told probation that he maintained that he was innocent, and still did not accept he had driven any vehicle while under the influence of excess alcohol.
Magistrates chair David Craine told Iveagh: ‘At the end of the day, there has been a trial and you have been found guilty.’
The defendant agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month.