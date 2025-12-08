Two Manchester men have admitted being involved in nearly half a kilo of cocaine being sent to the island.
Kane Jonathan Jones and Thomas Patrick Lindop entered guilty pleas to being concerned in importing 496 grams of the class A drug to the Isle of Man on February 13.
Jones, aged 32, also admitted four counts of conspiring to remove criminal property from the island, on October 1, October 16, November 14, and December 24.
Those money laundering offences relate to cash amounts totalling £26,360.
Thirty-nine-year-old Lindop also pleaded guilty to importing cocaine to the island on September 18, but that charge only relates to 1.17 grams of the drug, which was found in wraps on him.
Jones, lastly of Airton Close, Manchester, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood in person on December 2, and was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, while Lindop, who lives at Densmore Street, Failsworth, Manchester, appeared via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, and was represented by his advocate Peter Taylor.
A charge of participating in a criminal organisation, against Jones, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
She said that the 496.2 grams of cocaine had been valued by police at £49,620.
Mr Taylor said that a basis of plea would be submitted for Lindop.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the two defendants to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
They will appear there on December 12.
No bail applications were made and both Jones and Lindop are remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.