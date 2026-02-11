A repeat drink-driver who was more than triple the limit has been banned for six years and handed a suspended sentence.
Mirelle Natasha Saxon pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 49-year-old to four months’ custody, suspended for two years.
She must also take an extended test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Saxon was driving a Mercedes on October 31, with two children as passengers.
She went into the McDonalds car park and hit a stationary vehicle.
Details were exchanged, but Saxon, of School Road, Onchan, was said to have been irate, calling the other car owner a ‘nut job’.
Checks found that she only held a provisional licence, having not retaken her test after a year ban imposed in December 2022 for drink-driving.
Saxon failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 120, more than triple the 35 legal limit.
She was interviewed the next day, but submitted a prepared statement claiming she hadn’t been the driver, and was only a passenger.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘Sadly, it’s taken this event to highlight to Ms Saxon that things had got out of control.’
Mr Wood said she was addressing issues with alcohol, working with the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT), and was due to attend a detoxification programme.
He said Saxon had taken really positive steps to affect change in her life, being breathalysed at DAT meetings.
Mr Wood said that his client had health and financial difficulties, and had used alcohol as a crutch.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered £125 prosecution costs, to be paid at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.