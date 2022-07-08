Offender ends up in court after a row in public

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 20-year-old man has been fined £400 after rowing with a man in public in front of children.

Adam Joseph Craig Gallagher admitted threatening behaviour and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the Deputy High Bailiff that a witness called the police to Kerroo Coar in Peel on August 25 at 9.15pm last year.

They reported that Gallagher, who lives at Charles Street, Peel, was acting aggressively and shouting at another man while pointing at him.

Gallagher was said to be shouting: ‘Come on then. Come on then.’

He was subsequently arrested and charged with threatening behaviour.

The court heard that Gallagher was subject to a suspended sentence at the time of this offence, but that could not be activated as the latest offence is non-imprisonable.

Defence advocate James Peterson asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.

The advocate said: ‘Mr Gallagher had gone to see his little brother at his mum’s house.

‘On the way he saw the complainant’s son and had words about an unconnected matter.

‘He was then told the complainant was looking for him, which caused Mr Gallagher to go to his house.

‘He accepts there were children in the area and he behaved in a manner he shouldn’t have.’