A drink-driver who was more than double the legal limit has been fined £1,350 and banned from the roads for two years.
Euan McHenry, from Peel, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, April 22, and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were on patrol on April 13, at around 3.50am, when they saw McHenry driving a BMW out of the car park adjacent to Barbary Coast in Douglas.
He entered the Parade Street roundabout without indicating, then did a full loop and exited heading back towards Lord Street.
Officers described the 23-year-old’s driving as sluggish, and they subsequently pulled him over.
McHenry was said to have suddenly stalled the car, and as police spoke to him, he looked straight ahead rather than at them.
They reported that he was smelling of alcohol, had glazed eyes, and was slurring his words, but when asked if he’d been drinking, he said: ‘No.’
After being taken to police headquarters, McHenry took a breathalyser test which produced a reading of 72, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.
Mr Glover handed in a letter of reference on behalf of the defendant, and said that the driving had been questionable, rather than significantly poor, and had not involved any accident or swerving in the road.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered McHenry, who lives at Shore Road, to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.