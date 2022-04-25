Offender had 1.9 grams of cannabis

Subscribe newsletter
A Peel man has been fined £500 for possessing £57-worth of cannabis.
Curtis Phillips admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that a search warrant was executed at Phillips’ home at Close Quane on November 24.
The search found 1.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £57.
During a police interview the 26-year-old handed in a prepared statement denying involvement with the drug found.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Phillips had been deemed unsuitable for a caution or the drug arrest referral scheme due to his previous record.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘This was a very small amount of cannabis for personal use.
‘There was initially a denial but Mr Phillips now accepts it belonged to him.’
Mr Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.