Offender had 1.9 grams of cannabis

A Peel man has been fined £500 for possessing £57-worth of cannabis.

Curtis Phillips admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard that a search warrant was executed at Phillips’ home at Close Quane on November 24.

The search found 1.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £57.

During a police interview the 26-year-old handed in a prepared statement denying involvement with the drug found.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Phillips had been deemed unsuitable for a caution or the drug arrest referral scheme due to his previous record.

Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘This was a very small amount of cannabis for personal use.

‘There was initially a denial but Mr Phillips now accepts it belonged to him.’

Mr Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.