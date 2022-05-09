Offender who assaulted his neighbours is sentenced

A 25-year-old offender has been put on probation after assaulting two of his neighbours.

Anthony Robert Collis tried to force his way into their flat after a row.

He admitted two counts of common assault and was also ordered to pay compensation of £150 to the couple.

We previously reported that police were called to Empire Terrace in Douglas, where Collis lives, on March 28 at 6.30pm.

A man who lives downstairs from Collis, and is the building manager, said he was outside smoking a cigarette when saliva landed nearby from an upstairs window.

He was aware that Collis had people at the property, so went to his flat to ask the guests to leave.

Collis was said to be drunk and argued with the man, grabbing his arm.

The man went back down to his own flat but Collis followed him and began kicking his door.

As the man opened his door, Collis kicked it causing it to cut the man’s fingers.

The man’s partner then tried to block the door but Collis continued kicking it and it hit her arm, causing bruising.

Police arrived and Collis was arrested.

During an interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

In 2018 Collis was jailed for 50 weeks after he punched a woman breaking her nose, and in 2020 he was jailed for two years for burglary.

A probation report said that Collis had said he was highly intoxicated at the time of the row with his neighbours and felt very embarrassed and ashamed about it.

He said that he had apologised to the man and woman and they had been happy to let him continue to live at the address.

The report said that he had a difficult background and had no real family support.

Collis said that he was on the waiting list with mental health services but had been told it could take up to three years.

The report recommended probation as the most suitable sentence.

Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he supported the recommendation of the report.

Mr Glover said that Collis was had a job, which was a massive stabilising factor for him and asked the court to treat the latest incident as a blip.

‘There were limited injuries and to their credit the complainants don’t appear to be holding many hard feelings,’ said the advocate.

‘Mr Collis is grateful they allowed him back into the property.’

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks ordered Collis to pay £100 compensation to the male victim and £50 to the female victim, as well as £125 prosecution costs.